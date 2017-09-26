DEADWOOD | Following a 14-month investigation into the June 2016 overdose death of a 24-year-old Lead woman, local authorities have extradited and arraigned a New York man who is charged with manslaughter, as well as felony counts of possessing and distributing deadly illicit drugs.
