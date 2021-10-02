 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $315,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Move in ready split foyer home on a large corner lot! *New roof in 2020 and recently pumped septic system *3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Beautifully maintained wood floors run throughout main level *Living room with large bay window that overlooks the front yard *Spacious kitchen with generous cabinetry and eat in dining area *2 bedrooms and 1bathroom on upper level *Good storage throughout *Basement level has an 'L' shaped family room with large windows and a wood burning fireplace, 1 bedroom, a full bathroom and a good sized laundry/utility room *Attached 2-car garage with back yard access*Recently painted raised back deck overlooks the fenced back yard with separate garden space and pet area. Located near localbusinesses and less than 1 mile from Black Hawk Elementary School.

