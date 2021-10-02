Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Move in ready split foyer home on a large corner lot! *New roof in 2020 and recently pumped septic system *3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Beautifully maintained wood floors run throughout main level *Living room with large bay window that overlooks the front yard *Spacious kitchen with generous cabinetry and eat in dining area *2 bedrooms and 1bathroom on upper level *Good storage throughout *Basement level has an 'L' shaped family room with large windows and a wood burning fireplace, 1 bedroom, a full bathroom and a good sized laundry/utility room *Attached 2-car garage with back yard access*Recently painted raised back deck overlooks the fenced back yard with separate garden space and pet area. Located near localbusinesses and less than 1 mile from Black Hawk Elementary School.
0 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Just days after a state agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned…
- Updated
A 40-year-old woman has been charged with DUI after a pickup crashed into the We Care Thrift Store in north Rapid City.
- Updated
It’s been a tough season for the Douglas Patriots, to say the least, but there was a breath of fresh air and an added mark of enthusiasm late …
- Updated
A two-alarm fire burning just north of Johnson Siding caused some residents to evacuate the area Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is cutting ties with political adviser Corey Lewandowski after the longtime confidant to former President Donald…
- Updated
A nine-year-old boy from Deadwood has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon north of Deadwood.
- Updated
South Dakota's Supreme Court justices issued a unanimous opinion Thursday that a Rapid City police officer used excessive force during a Novem…
- Updated
One person is in critical condition following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Rapid City.
- Updated
Construction of a new two-bay hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base will be the next step toward preparing the base for the arrival of the B-21 Raiders.
If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…