0 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $80,000

Listed by Elissa Erickson, 605-877-4060. Enjoy single level living in this 3 bed, 2 bath mobile home on a rented lot! *Comfortable living room welcomes you in and gives easy access to the eat in kitchen and dining area *'L' shaped kitchen with tons of cabinet and counterspace, white appliances and a bonus hutch for added storage *Eat in dining area in kitchen *Main floor laundry room with storage shelves and access to side yard *Spacious master suite tucked in front of home with comfortable bedroom, large closet and an ensuite bathroom with corner soaker tub and walk in shower *2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on other end of home for privacy *Large maintenance free front deck for relaxing. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to local businesses and easy access to I90- call today.

