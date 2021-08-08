0 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $282,500

Located minutes from Ellsworth AFB and close to Rapid City, you will love the location of this 2 Bed 2 Bath house with an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy everything this home offers from the flow of the floor plan, to modern updates in the kitchen, to staying cozy around the fireplace. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining or unwinding in a yard that is is also complete with a nice lawn, sprinkler system, and garden area in the backyard. There is opportunity to complete the basement to fit your needs with 2 additional bedroom downstairs that are framed and non-conforming. House will be sold as is. Shingles & Gutters will be replaced prior to closings Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams Co-listed by Madison Reeves 605-569-9019.