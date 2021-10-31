 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $350,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Single owner split foyer home on a 3.12 acre lot with no covenants! *Quality 2'x6' construction, upgraded finishes and a smart layout *Upper level has a comfortable living room with vaulted ceilings, large windows and great natural light *LVT flooring throughout the kitchen and dining areas *Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, granite countertops, a Samsung stainless steel appliance suite and a pantry closet for added storage *Dining area for meals with family and friends *2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on upper level *Recently finished basement has a large family room, 1 full bathroom, a laundry area with storage and a master bedroom with walk-in closet *Attached 3 car garage with front and side bay access *Enjoy self-sustainability with the fenced chicken run and separate garden space. Located easy access to EAFB and Rapid City, call today.

