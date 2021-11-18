 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Rapid C Ity - $749,900

0 Bedroom Home in Rapid C Ity - $749,900

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Never before offered for sale- this custom built ranch style home combines quality construction with luxury living in a quiet west Rapid City neighborhood! At nearly 5,000 sqft, this home offers 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms *The spacious entryway welcomes you into the large living room with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, surround sound speakers and easy access to both sides of the home *The nearby chef's kitchen has custom cabinetry, ample counter space, and an island for added storage *Breakfast nook or formal dining room for meals *Main floor laundry area with great storage space *Main floor master retreat with private deck access, a spacious bedroom, large walk in closet and a spa-like bathroom with heated floors, a jet tub, dual vanities with custom cabinetry, and a walk in shower with granite accents and a wall mounted waterfall rain shower system with 3 body sprayers *2 additional bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms complete this level *The walkout basement has 2 bedrooms, a large family room with 2nd fireplace, 2 storage rooms, a 12'x22' wet bar area with impressive bar and custom cabinetry, a game room and access to an insulated workshop space with bonus back yard access *Entertain with ease on the raised back deck that overlooks the well manicured back yard, or on the covered ground level patio *Great views of the nearby Hills and Arrowhead golf course *The attached garage has 2 bay doors, is finished and heated, and has space for 3rd vehicle with bonus work bay* Beautiful curb appeal with the all brick exterior, covered front patio with iron railings and established landscaping. Nestled in a desirable west Rapid City cul-de-sac, close to local schools, Arrowhead golf course, Canyon Lake Park and easy access to local businesses- call today! 5thbedroom-14'x11'

People are also reading…

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 13

Your Two Cents for Nov. 13

Grandview Elementary just had to be closed for a week and a half due to a COVID outbreak. The school board’s ingenious solution? Stop testing!…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

As more and more of us receive COVID vaccinations, the more the unvaccinated are protected. It may seem counterintuitive, but those who oppose…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

I strongly support testing for COVID in schools but object to being vaccinated in the schools. Testing is safe and does not disrupt everyone's…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News