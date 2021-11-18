0 Bedroom Home in Rapid C Ity - $749,900

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Never before offered for sale- this custom built ranch style home combines quality construction with luxury living in a quiet west Rapid City neighborhood! At nearly 5,000 sqft, this home offers 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms *The spacious entryway welcomes you into the large living room with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, surround sound speakers and easy access to both sides of the home *The nearby chef's kitchen has custom cabinetry, ample counter space, and an island for added storage *Breakfast nook or formal dining room for meals *Main floor laundry area with great storage space *Main floor master retreat with private deck access, a spacious bedroom, large walk in closet and a spa-like bathroom with heated floors, a jet tub, dual vanities with custom cabinetry, and a walk in shower with granite accents and a wall mounted waterfall rain shower system with 3 body sprayers *2 additional bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms complete this level *The walkout basement has 2 bedrooms, a large family room with 2nd fireplace, 2 storage rooms, a 12'x22' wet bar area with impressive bar and custom cabinetry, a game room and access to an insulated workshop space with bonus back yard access *Entertain with ease on the raised back deck that overlooks the well manicured back yard, or on the covered ground level patio *Great views of the nearby Hills and Arrowhead golf course *The attached garage has 2 bay doors, is finished and heated, and has space for 3rd vehicle with bonus work bay* Beautiful curb appeal with the all brick exterior, covered front patio with iron railings and established landscaping. Nestled in a desirable west Rapid City cul-de-sac, close to local schools, Arrowhead golf course, Canyon Lake Park and easy access to local businesses- call today! 5thbedroom-14'x11'