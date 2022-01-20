0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $1,325,000

Listed by Pete Jensen, KWBH, 605-484-6713. Be the 2nd owner of this beautifully built and recently updated luxury home, nestled atop2.9 acres in Carriage Hills Subdivision! *5 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half bathrooms *Great room has soaring vaulted ceilings, hardwoodfloors with inlay accents, a corner gas fireplace and a wall of windows showcasing breathtaking views of the canyon behind *Thegourmet kitchen is just off the living room and showcases cherry cabinetry with soft close drawers, granite countertops, a glass tilebacksplash, large island with Bosch microwave drawer, breakfast bar for added seating, a walk-in corner pantry, and a Frigidaire gallery stainless steel appliance suite *Enjoy meals with family and friends in the cozy breakfast nook or formal dining area *Main floor master suite with spacious bedroom with corner windows, a walk in closet with organizers and an ensuite bathroom with heated tile floors, a custom tile walk in shower, new soaker tub and double sinks*Main floor laundry, a guest suite with ensuite bathroom, a 13'x12' executive office and 13'x17' den complete the upper level *A custom wood staircase leads down to the finished walk out basement with 3 large bedrooms, a theatre room with surround sound, an oversized family room with wet bar plumbed in, an exercise room, a cozy reading nook and 1 full bathroom with heated tile floor and a custom tile walk in shower*2nd set of laundry hook ups available in utility room *Separate Heat/AC units for upper and lower floors *Outside has an attached, finished and heated 4-car garage with floor drains and hot and cold water spigots, PLUS a bonus back 22'x30' garage that is finished, heated and airconditioned, and has a 1/2 bath- perfect for a car enthusiast or man cave! *Enjoy million dollar views of the natural landscape to the south and the beautiful cityscape to the north *Watch the plentiful wildlife from the many outside vantage points- on your covered concrete patio with wood paneled ceilings and electric and gas hookups, the ground level concrete patio or the cozy maintenance free Trex deck. *Home has abuilt in storage shed on lower SE corner of home. *Over $50,000 in recent updates, including: extensive landscaping throughout property, custom stone mailbox, garage storage system, Vivint security system, custom Levolor blinds throughout home, new carpet, water softener system and master bathroom updates. Luxury living with incredible views in a picturesque setting- what more could you hope for? Call today!*5th bedroom- 15'x19'.