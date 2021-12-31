Listed by Lonnie Doney, KWBH, 605-415-1048. Enjoy single level living in this BRAND NEW mobile home on a permanent foundation! *Offering just over 1,200qft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Open concept main living area with a comfortable living room that flows into the impressive kitchen and dining areas *Large windows, 9' ceilings and fantastic natural light compliment the spaces *Vinyl flooring throughout kitchen and dining areas *Oversized kitchen with a Kenmore appliance suite, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, ample counter space and breakfast island seating *Large eat in dining space *Master suite in back of home, with a walk in closet and an ensuite bathroom with tiled walk in shower *2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom *Hallway laundry area with overhead cabinetry *Newly built front deck and cozy side stoop *New landscaping out front. Located in a quiet neighborhood that backs to Rapid Valley Elementary-call today!
0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $135,000
