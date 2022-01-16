0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $165,000

Listed by Lonnie Doney, KWBH, 605-407-1048. BRAND NEW mobile home on a permanent foundation showcasing fantastic single level living! *Offering just over 1,700qft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Open concept main living area with a spacious living room that flow into the kitchen and dining areas *Large windows, a modern design and fantastic natural light compliment the space *Vinyl flooring throughout kitchen and dining areas *Spacious kitchen with a Kenmore appliance suite, good cabinet and counter space, a 7' island for added storage and seating and a walk-in corner pantry for added storage *Master suite in back corner of home, with 2 walk in closet, and an ensuite bathroom with walk in shower and 2 vanities *2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom *Separate laundry room with overhead cabinetry and access to side stoop *Covered front porch that spans the front of the home *New landscaping out front. Located in a quiet neighborhood that backs to Rapid Valley Elementary- call today!