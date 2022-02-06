0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $175,000

Listed by Jess Skinner, KWBH, 605-490-4094. Calling investors or first time home buyers- instant equity awaits you in this single level ranch style home on a large interior lot! *3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom *Comfortable living room with big window and great natural light *L shaped kitchen with eat in dining area and window overlooking the back yard *Large laundry/mechanical room with storage shelves *3bedrooms in back of home for privacy *Good storage in hallway closets *Attached 1-car garage with storage shelving and back yard access *Large fully fenced back yard with concrete patio *Located near Grandview Elementary and down the road from Monument Hospital- call today!