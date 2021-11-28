0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $190,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Calling investors or first time home owners- potential awaits in this 1.5 story home incentral Rapid City location! Recently used as a non-conforming triplex- live on the main level and rent the other two! *Cozy entrywaywelcomes you in and gives access to the good sized living room with large windows *Nearby kitchen has ample cabinet and counterspace, a window overlooking the front yard and a eat in dining area *2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on this level *Upper level has a guestsuite option with cozy kitchenette, a full bathroom and bedroom/living area *Walkout lower level has a spacious family room, 1 largebedroom (ntc for window), a full bathroom, another kitchen option with dining space and access to the enclosed ground level patio *Thebackyard is a private oasis, with mature trees, wooden walking paths, storage shed and 3 sides of privacy fencing *Low maintenancesteel siding and newer roof 2019 *Plenty of off street parking in front