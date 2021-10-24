0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $199,900

Listed by Scott Henrikson Keller Williams Black Hills 970-556-4513. Beautiful remolded move in ready 3 Bedroom 1 bath home. Kitchen is complete with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Great natural light and newer windows throughout. Refinished hardwood floors and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Backyard is fenced and very private. Offers to be submitted by 9pm on Sunday 10/24. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer at any time. Some pictures contain digital staging.