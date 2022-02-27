0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $233,000

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 45-year-old Rapid City man has been arrested for last weekend's fatal shooting at Teddy's Sports Bar. Timothy Huante now faces a first-degre…
Rapid City Police have identified the man who was killed Sunday morning in a bar in downtown Rapid City. Dallas Quick Bear, 30, of Rapid City,…
The U.S. Attorney's Office has agreed to dismiss a civil action it brought against a Rapid City man who defrauded the federal government out o…
Ranchers and landowners near a proposed 400-acre shooting range in Meade County said Friday they have been ignored and their concerns unanswer…
The Oglala Sioux Tribe Police department and the FBI are investigating the deaths of two missing women found in the past week.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
This year's event is scheduled to take place April 23 at The Monument's Summit Arena and will include a college division
One day after a fatal shooting at a downtown Rapid City bar, police still haven't identified or arrested a suspect.
Parental control over school curriculum is a great sound bite, but essentially meaningless. A system in which the loudest parent carries the d…
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have joined the LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center’s board of directors. The center is headquartered in the Black Hills.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.