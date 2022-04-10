0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $238,900

Listed by Pete Jensen, KWBH, 605-484-6713. Calling investors or first time home buyers- ranch style home on a large interior lot, close to schools and medical facilities! *Offering 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,120sqft *Comfortable living room with big picture window and pellet stove flows into the combination kitchen and dining areas *Cozy 'L shaped kitchen with good cabinet and counter space *3bedrooms and 1 full bathroom in back of home *Large laundry/mechanical room with storage shelving and direct access to the 15'x12'bonus/multi-use room (think family room, 3-seasons porch or game room- bring your ideas! *Back yard is partially fenced and has a concrete patio for entertaining *Mature trees/shrubs throughout property *Space for hobbies and vehicles in the detached, heated and partially finished 2-car garage or in the bonus 2-car port *Located a few blocks from Grandview Elementary and easy access to Monument Hospital and other medical facilities- call today!