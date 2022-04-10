Listed by Pete Jensen, KWBH, 605-484-6713. Calling investors or first time home buyers- ranch style home on a large interior lot, close to schools and medical facilities! *Offering 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,120sqft *Comfortable living room with big picture window and pellet stove flows into the combination kitchen and dining areas *Cozy 'L shaped kitchen with good cabinet and counter space *3bedrooms and 1 full bathroom in back of home *Large laundry/mechanical room with storage shelving and direct access to the 15'x12'bonus/multi-use room (think family room, 3-seasons porch or game room- bring your ideas! *Back yard is partially fenced and has a concrete patio for entertaining *Mature trees/shrubs throughout property *Space for hobbies and vehicles in the detached, heated and partially finished 2-car garage or in the bonus 2-car port *Located a few blocks from Grandview Elementary and easy access to Monument Hospital and other medical facilities- call today!
0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $238,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rapid City Area Schools board approved Tuesday night the departure of 30 district employees, including teachers and an assistant superinte…
Box Elder police have identified the body found Monday in a creek near Landmark Court.
Rapid City police are seeking the public's help to locate 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman of Rapid City.
Puddle of Mudd and Lita Ford will return to the Buffalo Chip for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The former owner of a downtown Rapid City bar has plead guilty in federal court to failing to withhold and pay $699,123 in taxes between 2008 …
I am glad I am a retired teacher as I would never teach in South Dakota with a governor telling me how to teach and what to teach. Thank goodn…
As a single woman over 65 on a fixed income, I find myself again struggling to pay my taxes, which take at least two months of my take home pa…
One fire of six is under investigation in the Rapid City area after crews responded to fires between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Rapid City is the fastest growing metropolitan area in the Midwest, the 36th fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States and is amo…
The duo's move brings the total number of Yellow Jackets in the portal up to four after Ryder Kirsch and Taylor Edwards signaled their intent late last month