0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $249,900

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Move in ready ranch style home in central Rapid City location! *Comfortable living room welcomes you in and has original wood floors and great natural light *Cozy dining area for meals with family and friends *Galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including new refrigerator, range/oven and microwave in 2020!), ceiling height cabinetry and a window overlooking the front yard *Unique built ins throughout both levels for bonus storage space *2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on main level *Main level master bedroom option with walk in closet *2nd bedroom has pair of French doors for easy access *Lower level has a cozy family room with wood paneled walls and built in corner bookshelf, a large laundry/utility room with ample storage space and space for a 2nd shower, and a master suite option with large closet and attached 1/2 bathroom *Outside has a flat yard with mature trees/shrubs for privacy and shade and a detached 2 car garage *Located near Wilson Park, Wilson Elementary school and easy access to downtown- call today!