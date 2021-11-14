Listed by Pete Jensen, KWBH, 605-484-6713. Move in ready ranch style home with a partially finished basement- instant equity potential awaits! Recent updates include: new roof, paint, siding, kitchen refrigerator and more! *5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *The living room and kitchen serve as the heart of this home, with bedrooms on either side *Corner kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, a breakfast bar for added seating and a window overlooking the back yard *Comfortable living room with vinyl flooring and a large picture window *Main floor master bedroom with ensuite bathroom *2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom complete this level *Lower level has2 bedrooms with egress windows, a mechanical room with extra storage space and a large partially finished family room to customize as you wish *Flat front and back yard with hedges in back for privacy. Located close to the new Monument arena and easy access to Central High school, downtown and local restaurants- call today!
0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $249,900
