0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $260,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Updated ranch style home with a partially finished basement- bring your ideas to make it your own! *Fresh paint throughout *2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Open concept main living area with a living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas making entertaining a breeze *Corner kitchen with good counter and cabinet space, new appliances and an island for added storage and seating *Main level laundry closet *Main level master suite with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom*Partially finished basement is framed in for a large family room, added bedrooms (with large windows!) and plumbing for a 3rd bathroom*Attached 2-car garage with side yard access *Large flat yard on a corner lot *Additional updates to be completed: new carpet, new kitchen faucet, ductwork cleaning, some new windows and vinyl siding repair. Smart updates throughout and located close to local schools and businesses- call today!