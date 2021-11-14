 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $260,000

0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $260,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Enjoy single level living in this fantastically updated ranch style home in an established neighborhood! *Recent updates include: reconfigured layout throughout, fresh paint, new flooring, custom blinds, on trend design and more! *4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Comfortable living room welcomes you in, accented by new vinyl flooring, corner windows and beautiful natural light, and flows into the fully re-imagined kitchen and dining areas *Renovated kitchen with new cabinetry with crown molding, updated countertops, newer appliances, recessed lighting and custom island for added storage *Formal dining area with unique tin ceiling, faux brick accent wall and a slider door to back yard *Main floor laundry area with bonus work space *Master suite in back corner of home with comfortable bedroom, 2 walk in closets and an ensuite bathroom *3 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom complete this home *Attached 1-car garage with storage space *Outside has a large flat yard with beautiful landscaping maintained by sprinkler system *Entertain with ease on the large, custom laid faux flagstone patio *Located close to schools, local parks and easy access to downtown- call to see today

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

The issue with the governor's meeting with those responsible for granting her daughter's appraisers license can be settled with one question: …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News