0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $260,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Enjoy single level living in this fantastically updated ranch style home in an established neighborhood! *Recent updates include: reconfigured layout throughout, fresh paint, new flooring, custom blinds, on trend design and more! *4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Comfortable living room welcomes you in, accented by new vinyl flooring, corner windows and beautiful natural light, and flows into the fully re-imagined kitchen and dining areas *Renovated kitchen with new cabinetry with crown molding, updated countertops, newer appliances, recessed lighting and custom island for added storage *Formal dining area with unique tin ceiling, faux brick accent wall and a slider door to back yard *Main floor laundry area with bonus work space *Master suite in back corner of home with comfortable bedroom, 2 walk in closets and an ensuite bathroom *3 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom complete this home *Attached 1-car garage with storage space *Outside has a large flat yard with beautiful landscaping maintained by sprinkler system *Entertain with ease on the large, custom laid faux flagstone patio *Located close to schools, local parks and easy access to downtown- call to see today