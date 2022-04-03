Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Charming ranch style home with a finished basement in a quiet cul-de-sac! *3bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and just over 2,000sqft await you *Large living room welcomes you in and gives easy access to the kitchen and dining areas *Laminate flooring and great natural light accent these spaces *'L' shaped kitchen features ceiling height cabinetry, an appliance suite and stainless steel sink with window overlooking the back yard *Main floor laundry closet in kitchen *2 bedrooms and 1bathroom on main level *Lower level has an oversized family room, complete with wet bar setup- great for entertaining family and friends*1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and a bonus room complete this level *Outside has an attached 1-car garage with back yard access *Raised back deck overlooks the fully fenced back yard with fenced dog run, a separate garden space for easy self-sustainability and plenty of room for pets and kids and yard games *Located near local schools, a grocery store and easy access to shopping and local businesses- call today!
0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $275,000
