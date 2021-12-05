0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $275,000

Listed by Shauna Sheet, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Better than new- this meticulously maintained, single owner, ranch style home is move in ready! *Enjoy the maintenance free siding, new roof, new exterior lighting, new garage door, whole house humidifier, high efficiency gas furnace, glass storm doors and more! *Fantastic uninterrupted flow throughout the main level is great for entertaining *Comfortable living room flows into the kitchen and dining areas, accented by hickory wood floors, vaulted ceilings, a warm neutral color scheme and great natural light throughout *Corner kitchen with a Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, breakfast island for seating and storage and a walk in storage pantry *Main floor laundry space (LG washer and dryer stay with home!) *2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main level *Partially finished lower level, with 3 egress windows and space to add 2 additional bedrooms, a family room, a full bathroom (already plumbed in!)and storage room *Outside has an attached 2 car garage with bonus side yard access *Large corner lot with tasteful landscaping maintained by sprinkler system*Relax on the covered front porch or on the new covered back stoop with 300' concrete patio with wooden privacy fence *Fully fenced backyard - bring your kids or pets! *Located easy access to I-90, Ellsworth Air Force Base and 1 block from neighborhood walking paths and Vickie Powers Park- call today!