 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $275,000

0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $275,000

Listed by Shauna Sheet, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Better than new- this meticulously maintained, single owner, ranch style home is move in ready! *Enjoy the maintenance free siding, new roof, new exterior lighting, new garage door, whole house humidifier, high efficiency gas furnace, glass storm doors and more! *Fantastic uninterrupted flow throughout the main level is great for entertaining *Comfortable living room flows into the kitchen and dining areas, accented by hickory wood floors, vaulted ceilings, a warm neutral color scheme and great natural light throughout *Corner kitchen with a Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, breakfast island for seating and storage and a walk in storage pantry *Main floor laundry space (LG washer and dryer stay with home!) *2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main level *Partially finished lower level, with 3 egress windows and space to add 2 additional bedrooms, a family room, a full bathroom (already plumbed in!)and storage room *Outside has an attached 2 car garage with bonus side yard access *Large corner lot with tasteful landscaping maintained by sprinkler system*Relax on the covered front porch or on the new covered back stoop with 300' concrete patio with wooden privacy fence *Fully fenced backyard - bring your kids or pets! *Located easy access to I-90, Ellsworth Air Force Base and 1 block from neighborhood walking paths and Vickie Powers Park- call today!

People are also reading…

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Why does it take a shooting before anything is done about a drug house after the people living in the area have complained about it for over a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News