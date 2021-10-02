0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $275,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Move in ready 4 level home in quiet cul-de-sac! *Significant updates within the last 6years- new furnace/AC, water heater, radon system installed and more! *3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms *Main level is ideal for entertaining with a spacious entryway that flows into the large living room and gives easy access to the kitchen and dining areas *Cozy kitchen with good cabinet space, a Samsung black stainless steel appliance suite, corner pantry closet and a breakfast nook *Large passthrough window to combination dining area *Upper level master suite with comfortable bedroom, ensuite bathroom and walk in closet *2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom on this level *Lower level has a large family room with big windows, a laundry closet and a half bathroom *Basement level is partially finished and could be converted to a family room or bonus room- bring your ideas! *Drive under 2-car garage is finished *Fenced back yard with deck for entertaining *Great curb appeal with cozy front deck and tasteful landscaping throughout Located close to schools, major medical facilities and easy access to main thoroughfares. *HOA offers neighborhood amenities like the walking path, clubhouse and playground. Call today!