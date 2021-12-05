0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $295,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Move in ready ranch style townhome with a finished basement! *4 bedrooms and 2bathrooms *Main living area is great for entertaining with a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Comfortableliving room with vaulted ceilings and a large picture window with views of the back yard *Nearby kitchen with good cabinet an counterspace, a GE appliance suite and breakfast bar for added seating *Dining area for meals with family and friends, and easy access to backdeck *Main level master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and large walk in closet *Lower level has a large family room, 2 good sizedbedrooms, option for 3rd bathroom (already plumbed in!) an office area and laundry room *Outside has an attached 2-car garage and aconcrete patio with privacy fencing. Located close to East Middle School, Valley View Elementary School and easy access to localbusinesses- call today!