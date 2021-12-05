Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Move in ready ranch style townhome with a finished basement! *4 bedrooms and 2bathrooms *Main living area is great for entertaining with a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Comfortableliving room with vaulted ceilings and a large picture window with views of the back yard *Nearby kitchen with good cabinet an counterspace, a GE appliance suite and breakfast bar for added seating *Dining area for meals with family and friends, and easy access to backdeck *Main level master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and large walk in closet *Lower level has a large family room, 2 good sizedbedrooms, option for 3rd bathroom (already plumbed in!) an office area and laundry room *Outside has an attached 2-car garage and aconcrete patio with privacy fencing. Located close to East Middle School, Valley View Elementary School and easy access to localbusinesses- call today!
0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead Saturday night, according to a news release from the Rapid City …
A man living near Rapid City is facing several federal criminal charges in connection to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol …
El Nevado de Toluca, a new restaurant in downtown Rapid City, is built on family members supporting each other’s dreams.
The two people killed in two recent shooting incidents in Rapid City have been identified by police.
South Dakota School of Mines was levied a rare fine of $5,000 by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference for racist remarks by individuals dire…
The commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base announced Monday he has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his posit…
A 22-year-old Kyle woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Monday on Marquette Drive, the Rapid City Police Department a…
A Texas man is being held at the Pennington County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond on a first-degree rape charge involving a 5-year-old victim, a…
A juvenile male has been taken into custody in relation to the Nov. 28 shooting on Tamarack Drive, according to a news release from the Rapid …
Why does it take a shooting before anything is done about a drug house after the people living in the area have complained about it for over a…