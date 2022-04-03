0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $315,000

Listed by Elissa Erickson, KWBH, 605-877-4060. Spacious split foyer home with a walkout basement on a flat interior lot! *New roof in2020 *5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2,200sqft await you *Large entryway welcomes you in and leads you to the open concept upper level with a comfortable living room that opens to the kitchen and dining areas *Vaulted ceilings, great natural light and laminate flooring accent these spaces *Large kitchen with oak cabinetry, ample counter space, a pantry closet and breakfast bar for added seating*Nearby dining room for meals with family and friends with a slide door access to the raised side deck *2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on this level *Walkout basement level has a cozy family room, a master bedroom with private bathroom access, 2 additional bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a laundry room *Outside has an attached 2-car garage with back yard access *Fully privacy fenced back yard with trees and shrubs. *Located near local schools and easy access to shopping and I90- call today! Home being sold AS IS.