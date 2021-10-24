Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Move in ready split foyer home with updates throughout! *3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms*Great open floorplan on main level with vaulted ceilings, large windows and beautiful wood floors *Chef's kitchen with oak cabinetry,granite countertops, a Samsung stainless steel appliance suite and large island for added seating and storage *Nearby dining area formeals and easy slider door access to the side deck *Main level master suite with spacious closet and ensuite bathroom *2 additionalbedrooms and 1 full bathroom complete this level *Lower level has an 'L' shaped family room with big windows, 1 full bathroom andbonus storage under the stairs *Attached, drive under 2-car garage is finished and has side yard access *Beautifully landscaped yardmaintained by a sprinkler system, with curb-a-yard accents and a custom built retaining wall *Side deck off dining room for entertainingfamily and friends. Call today to make this home yours!
0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $318,000
