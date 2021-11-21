0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $318,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Beautifully maintained 2 level home on flat interior lot with updates throughout! *New exterior paint in 2021, newer furnace (2017), sump pump already installed, plumbing stubbed in for 3rd bathroom in basement *4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Main level is great for entertaining with a sun-kissed living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Spacious eat in kitchen with painted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a window overlooking the front yard *Main floor master suite option with spacious bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom access *Upper level has 2 bedrooms with fantastic views of the nearby Hills (these could also be master suite options!) and 1 full bathroom *Finished basement with family room, 1 bedroom with egress window, a 12'x6' laundry room with storage and a large crawlspace for mechanical access and bonus storage *Attached 2-car garage with back yard access *Fenced back yard with ground level patio for entertaining *Great curb appeal with mature tree, tasteful landscaping and a covered front porch. *Entertain with ease on the back concrete patio or enjoy views of The Black Hills from the covered front porch. Located near Rapid Valley Elementary and local businesses- call today!