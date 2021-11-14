Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Move in ready ranch style home with a finished basement, in quiet West Rapid City cul-de-sac! *New roof in 2020, updated windows with custom blinds, beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level and more! *4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Large living room with picture window, fantastic natural light and views of the neighborhood *2 good size bedrooms on main level with large closets with built in organizers *Combination kitchen/dining area *Spacious 'U' shape kitchen with ceiling height cabinetry, pantry storage and a built in desk space *Lower level has comfortable family room with built in shelving, 2 bedrooms with egress windows and cove heaters, a full bathroom with walk in shower, a laundry/mechanical room with utility sink and a storage cellar *Outside has a finished 1-car garage with back yard access, and a fenced back yard with cozy patio. Located close to Pinedale Elementary and easy access to downtown- call today!
0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $325,000
