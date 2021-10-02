Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Fantastically maintained 3 level home on nearly 1/3 of an acre in a quiet cul-de-sac! *3bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *Main level is perfect for entertaining with a comfortable living room that opens to the kitchen and dining areas *Vaulted ceilings, wood floors and large windows compliment this space *Gourmet kitchen with good cabinet space, granite countertops, a Frigidaire appliance suite and an impressive 10' breakfast island for extra seating *Cozy dining area with slider door access to back yard *Upper level master suite has a spacious bedroom, large closet and ensuite bathroom *2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete this level *Walkout lower level has an oversized family room with garden windows, a full bathroom, a bonus5'x8' storage room, laundry closet and access to crawlspace for great storage *Attached 2-car garage is finished and has access to the covered dog run *Outside has a partially fenced back yard, a well manicured yard maintained by underground sprinkler system, and a spacious deck with built in seating and planter boxes *Fantastic curb appeal out front with a multi-level wood deck to the front door and established landscaping throughout the property. Located close to local schools, parks and major medical facilities- call today!
0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $330,000
