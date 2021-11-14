 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $365,000

0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $365,000

5Listed by Holly Hultgren, KWBH, 605-545-1943. Nestled on nearly 1 acre with access to 120 acres of private hiking trails, this spacious split foyer home is move in ready! *Don't miss features include: new roof, newer windows, fresh interior paint, freshly cleaned and stretched carpet, great storage throughout, a custom Murphy bed in upstairs bedroom and more! *4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms*Comfortable living room with beautiful picture window that overlooks the front yard *Nearby kitchen and dining areas are great for meals with family and friends *'U' shape kitchen with custom cabinetry, good counter space, pantry with slider shelves and breakfast island for added seating *2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main level, including large master bedroom with 2 closets and 2 south facing windows*Walkout lower level with an oversized family room, 2 bedrooms with large windows, a full bathroom with walk in shower and laundry hookups and a bonus workshop space with air compressor hookup *Outside has an attached 2 car garage with 220V electricity and unique rafter storage *Enjoy the sights and sounds of the secluded neighborhood from the private front seating area, or from the raised back deck with fantastic views *Back yard has 2 fenced areas for great multi-use space *Mature landscaping throughout with large trees, shrubs and planter boxes. Located in Corral Drive and SW Middle School districts, this property provides all the comforts of home with the feel of living in the Hills- call today! HOA information: https://www.springbrookacres.com/

People are also reading…

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

The issue with the governor's meeting with those responsible for granting her daughter's appraisers license can be settled with one question: …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News