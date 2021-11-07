0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $450,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Beautifully maintained split foyer home on a corner lot in desired Red Rock Meadow Subdivision! *5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *Spacious entryway for easy access to upper and lower levels and ample storage in the custom built hall tree with on-trend shiplap accents and sliding barnwood doors *Open concept upper level is great for entertaining- with a comfortable living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Beautiful wood floors, vaulted ceilings and fantastic natural light accent these spaces *Corner kitchen with upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz countertops, a stainless steel appliance suite, and an island for added seating and storage *Upper level master suite with 2 closets and an ensuite bathroom with soaker tub *Lower level has an 'L' shaped family room with in-home theatre option, a gas fireplace and corner wet bar *2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a laundry/utility room complete this level *The attached garage is oversized, finished, heated AND has space for 2 vehicles PLUS workspace and separate access to the side yard*Fully privacy fenced back yard with stamped and stained concrete patio with space for seating and a built in grill station with dedicated gas line and bonus sink option *Separate space for play structure and garden area *Bonus parking pad to side of garage- bring your campers or boats! Located at the end of Cog Hill Ln, just down the street from the neighborhood park, and offering beautiful views of the hills and trees to the north- call today to make this amazing home yours! *5th bedroom- 11'x10'.