0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $68,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Calling investors or home flippers- opportunity awaits in this ranch style home! *Upper level has 1 bedroom, a full bathroom with laundry hookups, a combination kitchen with eat in dining space and a large living room *Main floor bedroom with private bathroom access and access to back patio *Partially finished basement with a cozy family room area and potential to finish 2 added bedrooms *Fully fenced back yard with detached 1-car garage *Alley access to back yard and parking. Located near Central High School and the Civic Center.

