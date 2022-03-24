0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $795,999

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Looking for a beautiful home a private 3.73 acres with beautiful canyon views? Look nofurther! *Spacious multi-level home with upgrades inside and out- including Pella Pro windows, maintenance free siding, a new roof in2020, recently stained decks, oak wood accents and more! *4 bedrooms, an office space, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms *Frontgreat room with soaring 17' ceilings, large windows with fantastic natural light and a wood burning fireplace for style and warmth*Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry, a gas stove, multi-level Cabmria island for added seating and storage, and a custom built barstorage with 60 bottle wine rack *Formal dining area with built in china hutch *Main floor laundry room with ample storage and utility sink*Main floor master suite with spacious bedroom, large walk in closet and an ensuite 4-piece bathroom with jet tub and corner shower*Great storage space throughout *Main floor half bathroom *Upper level features fingerblock parquet flooring, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom with clawfoot bathtub and walk in shower and a office spacewith built in shelving and french doors to the Juliet balcony overlooking the living room *Walkout lower level has a spacious family room withwet bar, 4th bedroom and an additional half bathroom *Attached, oversized, drive under garage is finished *Outside has a , freshly stainedcovered back deck, and a few steps down is another deck with pergola *Ground level paver patio with water feature *Large flat yard is fullyfenced and has a storage shed *Covered front patio with spectacular views. Located among the soaring Black Hills Pines, with Box ElderCreek across the street, this beautiful home is approx. 15min from Rapid City- call today to make it yours!