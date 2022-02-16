0 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $85,000

Listed by Lonnie Doney, KWBH, 605-407-1048. Move in ready mobile home on rented lot! *1,280sqft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms*Sunny living room welcomes you in and gives access to the eat in kitchen and dining area *'U' shaped kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, an appliance suite and window over the sink *Eat in dining area in kitchen, overlooking the nearby living room *Spacious master suite tucked in back of home with comfortable bedroom, large closet and an ensuite bathroom with corner soaker tub and 2 sinks*2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom complete this home *Separate laundry space with storage cabinets and back door access*Large front deck for relaxing. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools and an easy drive to town- call today.