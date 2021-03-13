031421-rcee-top25

INDIANAPOLIS — Kofi Cockburn scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, and No. 3 Illinois beat No. 5 Iowa 82-71 on Saturday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament title game.

The Fighting Illini (22-6) have won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes. If Illinois wins one more, against No. 9 Ohio State, it would claim its first tourney title since 2005.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points for Illinois, and reserve guard Andre Curbelo finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Luka Garza had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa (21-7). Jordan Bohannon scored 20 points.

NO. 9 OHIO STATE 68, NO. 4 MICHIGAN 67: Duane Washington Jr. scored 24 points, E.J. Liddell had 18 and Ohio State held off Michigan to advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship.

The Buckeyes (21-8) will play their fourth game in four days against No. 3 Illinois on Sunday.

Michigan managed to cut a 13-point deficit to one in the final 4 1/2 minutes. After a third consecutive Buckeyes turnover in the final 90 seconds, Mike Smith's long jumper with 2 seconds left bounced off the back of the rim and time expired in the scramble for the loose ball.