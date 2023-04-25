All Times Mountain
COLLEGE SOFTBALL;TV;Time
Iowa St. at Iowa;BTN;4 p.m.
Mercer at Georgia;SECN;5 p.m.
MLB;TV;Time
NY Yankees at Minnesota;MLBN;11 a.m.
Kansas City at Arizona (Joined in Progress);MLBN;2 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs;MLBN;5:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco;MLBN;8:30 p.m.
NBA;TV;Time
Eastern Conf. 1st Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 5;NBATV;5 p.m.
Western Conf. 1st Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 5;TNT;5:30 p.m.
Eastern Conf. 1st Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 5;NBATV;7:30 p.m
Western Conf. 1st Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 5;TNT;8 p.m.
NHL;TV;Time
Eastern Conf. 1st Round: Florida at Boston, Game 5;ESPN;5 p.m.
Western Conf. 1st Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 5;ESPN;7:30 p.m.