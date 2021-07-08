070921-spt-wimbledon

She arrived in England not having competed since June 3, when she withdrew during her second-round match in Paris, her left hip in too much pain to continue.

"To be honest, it was going to be touch and go. Everything had to be spot on to give myself a chance to play pain-free and to play knowing that I could trust my body," Barty said. "If you told me a month ago we'd be sitting in this position, I really wouldn't have thought that we would even get close."

On Thursday, she faced a big test in the second set, which Kerber was two points from owning when Barty served at deuce while trailing 5-2. The full-capacity crowd was backing the comeback effort for the 33-year-old German, too, with shouts of "Come on, Angie!" and "Go on, Kerber!"

But Barty steeled herself to hold there, then broke to get within 5-4 with a cross-court forehand passing winner.

That was part of a 38-16 advantage in total winners for Barty, responsible more than anything else for her triumph. And this was remarkable: She compiled that many point-ending shots while making only 16 unforced errors.

"A great level, the best level I've played in quite some time," Barty said. "Angie is an incredible competitor. She brought out the best in me today."