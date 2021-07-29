073021-spt-draft

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire veteran guard Ricky Rubio in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday night before the NBA draft.
Cleveland is sending small forward Taurean Prince, cash and a second-round pick in 2022 to the Timberwolves for the 30-year-old Rubio, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NBA has to approve the trade.
The deal is happening as Rubio is in Tokyo playing on Spain's Olympic team.
The Cavs struggled without a veteran backup point guard last season as Matthew Dellavedova was sidelined with a concussion.
Rubio is entering the final season of the $51 million, three-year contract he signed with Phoenix. He was acquired by the Timberwolves on draft day 2020 to give the team some more backcourt experience and depth, but his return to Minnesota to rejoin the team that drafted him as a teenager from Spain in 2009 at No. 5 overall was a bit of a bumpy ride.
His production on the court was as low as ever in his career, though he did serve as a valuable mentor to rookie Anthony Edwards, who frequently raved about Rubio's savviness and leadership.
Rubio brings leadership and knowledge to Cleveland's young team, and along with giving coach J.B. Bickerstaff minutes, he can mentor young guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.
Rubio's trade also took place as the Cavs, who went just 22-50 last season, were preparing to pick third overall in the draft.
Prince joined the Cavs last season, coming over in a trade from Brooklyn.
Nuggets take Virginia Commonwealth guard Hyland in draft
The Denver Nuggets selected guard Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Hyland averaged 19.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 24 games as a sophomore with the Rams last season. He didn't get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament bubble in March because VCU had to forfeit its first-round game due to COVID-19 issues within the team.
He scored in double figures in all but one of the 24 games last season and had a career-best 30 points in VCU's 73-68 win over Dayton in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal game in March.
Hyland fills an immediate need in a Denver backcourt that was thin because of injuries and player movement.
The Nuggets had championship aspirations after acquiring forward Aaron Gordon from Orlando for guards Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton at the trade deadline. Three weeks later, point guard Jamal Murray suffered a torn left ACL in the final minute of a loss at Golden State.
A week later, Will Barton suffered a hamstring injury against the Warriors, and several other injuries to Denver guards impacted the team's backcourt depth. Denver signed veteran Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract and eventually for the remainder of the season.
Led by NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr.'s breakout season and a patchwork backcourt, the Nuggets got by Portland in six games in the first round but were swept by Phoenix in the Western Conference semifinals.
Murray is expected to miss most of the 2021-22 season as he rehabs from his ACL tear. Barton declined his player option and became an unrestricted free agent, which put the murky backcourt situation in further flux.
Denver also has unrestricted free agents in JaMychal Green, who also declined his player option, and JaVale McGee and veteran Paul Millsap.