081521-rcee-indy

It came with some consternation.

After building a 9.5-second lead midway through the race, Power got hung up in traffic as Grosjean and Colton Herta chased him. Both closed to fewer than four seconds when the first of two late cautions came out because points leader Alex Palou of Spain appeared to blow an engine.

That bunched up the lead pack and gave both cars a chance to pass. Herta never got close on the restart on Lap 71.

"I don't really think we had anything for Power or Grosjean, so we're happy with third," Herta said.

Instead, Power started pulling away again only to see another yellow come out.

This time, Power got a huge jump, and with Grosjean out of the extra push-to-pass boost, nobody got close to the 2014 series champ.

"I thought it was a good fight," said Grosjean, who finished second for the second straight time on Indy's road course. "He went early and we just couldn't quite keep up with him."

American Alexander Rossi was fourth and Mexico's Pato O'Ward, the pole-winner, finished fifth — well behind Power, who led 56 of 85 laps and finally got to celebrate.

"Roger loves when you win, let me tell you," he said. "He loves it."