082521-spt-fballiance

The SEC sent shockwaves through college athletics in July when it was revealed that Texas and Oklahoma would be leaving the Big 12 to join the nation's most powerful football conference no later than 2025.

"I wouldn't say this is a reaction to Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, but to be totally candid you have to evaluate what's going on in the landscape of college athletics," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said.

In a statement, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said: "We have respect for each of our conference colleagues and look forward to our future collaborations. I believe we remain unified by our shared beliefs around the positive impact college sports has on the lives of student-athletes throughout our communities."

As for the Big 12, its future is murky at best as the eight remaining members plot their next moves and try to work out a divorce from the Longhorns and Sooners. The realignment of Texas and Oklahoma could lead the Power Five to shrink to four.

"We want and need the Big 12 to do well," Phillips said. "The Big 12 matters in college athletics."

But it will not be part of the alliance.