091420-rcee-nhl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — While the New York Islanders were celebrating Brock Nelson scoring the first goal of the game, Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde was steaming about giving it up. Coach Jon Cooper decided to keep him on the ice for some redemption.

"I'm not really happy out there after that goal," Gourde said. "I'm like, 'Let's go back out there and try to have an O-zone shift where we can actually get momentum back.'"

They did more than that. Gourde set up Blake Coleman to tie it 15 seconds after Nelson's goal, Ondrej Palat added another 12 seconds later and the quick-strike Lightning moved within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-1 victory Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

"Getting scored on doesn't sit real well, but credit to Coop keeping us out there, giving us a shot to go get it back," Coleman said. "Any time you can respond quickly in a game, it's going to swing the momentum right back. Then obviously our big boys took over from there."

Those big boys were the Lightning's best players. Brayden Point scored in his return after missing Game 3 before leaving in the third with injury, fellow top liners Palat and Nikita Kucherov set him up for that goal, defenseman Victor Hedman played 29:12 and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.