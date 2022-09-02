What a great little cabin! Look at this tiny home in the Horse Creek area North of Hill City. Bearded Buffalo Resort is a pleasant area with a pretty backdrop and Horse Creek meandering through the valley. Tenancy is month to month. The best time to enjoy this property is Spring, Summer and Fall but it can be used in the Winter. The owners discourage nightly rentals so plan to use it for you and your family. Loft square footage is not included in the totals. This is located between Sheridan and Pactola Lakes. Come and have fun! Listed by Kim Benning, Central Hills Real Estate, Inc. (605) 381-9227
1 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $79,000
