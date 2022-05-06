1 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $81,900

What a great little cabin! Look at this tiny home in the Horse Creek area North of Hill City. Bearded Buffalo Resort is a pleasant area with a pretty backdrop and Horse Creek meandering through the valley. The lot rent is just $259.71 mo. + monthly electrical consumption. Tenancy is month to month. The usage agreement is subject to owners' approval. The best time to enjoy this property is Spring, Summer and Fall but it can be used in the Winter. The owners discourage nightly rentals so plan to use it for you and your family. The home is being sold furnished, please see the bill of sale. There is a 12x10 sturdy shed and a carport. There are upgrades in the home which include knotty pine tongue and groove in the living/dining area. Listed by Kim Benning, Central Hills Real Estate, Inc. (605) 381-9227