This is just what you need for your Black Hills home base! Cute, tiny home positioned between Sheridan and Pactola Lakes. It has a nice queen bedroom and a bonus loft. The carport, 12x12 storage shed, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer all stay. This is intended to be seasonal recreational living (no services in winter). Pets are allowed but nightly rentals are not an option. The pretty summer flowers have been planted just for you! Listed by Kim Benning, Central Hills Real Estate, Inc. 605-381-9227
1 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $89,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Simeon Birnbaum claimed the top spot in another national showcase with a record-breaking performance on Wednesday afternoon in Seattle.
From July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022 Rapid City grew by 2.74%, six-times the national average of 0.4%.
An 18-year-old man from the Belle Fourche area drowned at Orman Dam Wednesday after falling off a paddle board into the water.
Amber Hulse of Hot Springs was crowned Miss South Dakota USA 2023 and Lindsey Pfingston of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota Teen USA 2…
One of Rapid City’s fastest growing tech companies, Property Meld, is already in need of more space, but parking issues downtown may stall pla…