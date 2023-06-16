This is just what you need for your Black Hills home base! Cute, tiny home positioned between Sheridan and Pactola Lakes. It has a nice queen bedroom and a bonus loft. The carport, 12x12 storage shed, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer all stay. This is intended to be seasonal recreational living (no services in winter). Pets are allowed but nightly rentals are not an option. The pretty summer flowers have been planted just for you! Listed by Kim Benning, Central Hills Real Estate, Inc. 605-381-9227