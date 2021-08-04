 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $905,000
spotlight

1 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $905,000

1 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $905,000

Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. So many possibilities here! Zoned mostly Highway Service District and part Agricultural. Drink in the view of 13+ acres, a peaceful valley, and the beautiful Black Hills. This property features a guest house/cottage, 2 barns, and lots of potential. Guest house has electric cove heat and luxury vinyl plank, features lofted bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and living room. Built with square log timbers. Could work as an income-producing vacation rental. Log-sided 48x26 ft horse stable has 3 stalls with Dutch doors to pens and paneled pasture. 34x26 ft barn could have 2 additional stalls. Both have electric, concrete floors, tac room, and loft for hay or other storage. Horse pens include automatic waterers that are heated. Easy highway access to Rapid City and the Southern Hills. Underground electric & water in pasture. Buyer & Buyer's agent to verify all MLS information and measurements.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 31
Local

Your Two Cents for July 31

President Biden's decision to require all federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly will provide a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News