Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. So many possibilities here! Zoned mostly Highway Service District and part Agricultural. Drink in the view of 13+ acres, a peaceful valley, and the beautiful Black Hills. This property features a guest house/cottage, 2 barns, and lots of potential. Guest house has electric cove heat and luxury vinyl plank, features lofted bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and living room. Built with square log timbers. Could work as an income-producing vacation rental. Log-sided 48x26 ft horse stable has 3 stalls with Dutch doors to pens and paneled pasture. 34x26 ft barn could have 2 additional stalls. Both have electric, concrete floors, tac room, and loft for hay or other storage. Horse pens include automatic waterers that are heated. Easy highway access to Rapid City and the Southern Hills. Underground electric & water in pasture. Buyer & Buyer's agent to verify all MLS information and measurements.
1 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $925,000
