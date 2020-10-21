102220-spt-series

Left-hander Aaron Loup also did a nice job, throwing a called third strike past Cody Bellinger with a runner on second to end the eighth before retiring the first two hitters in the ninth.

"We did a good job of battling. They've got some really good pitchers. They got out to that early lead and we just weren't able to overcome it," Taylor said. "We did a pretty good job of fighting to the end and we just weren't able to come up with the big hit we needed."

After an off day, Game 3 in the best-of-seven Series matches two big-game pitchers starting on extra rest Friday night. Charlie Morton gets the ball for Tampa Bay against Walker Buehler.

Lowe hit a solo shot to left-center in the first off rookie Tony Gonsolin, putting the American League champion Rays ahead for the first time at this neutral-site World Series with their 27th homer of the postseason, matching a major league record. The second baseman was hitting .107 this postseason, and in an even worse 4-for-48 slide (.083) the past 13 games since the start of the AL Division Series.

"Sometimes guys, you've got to allow them to go through some tough patches, and he's been in one," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He will go quiet for a little while, but he can get as hot as anybody in baseball."