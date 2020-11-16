111720-spt-vikings

CHICAGO (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings overcame a 104-yard kickoff return by Chicago's Cordarrelle Patterson to beat the Bears 19-13 on Monday night.

Cousins won for the first time in 10 career Monday night starts. He hit Adam Thielen with a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put Minnesota ahead 19-13, and the Vikings (4-5) hung on for their third straight win. They also snapped a four-game losing streak against Chicago (5-5).

Bears quarterback Nick Foles got taken from the field on a cart in the game's final minute. He landed on his right, throwing shoulder when he was slammed to the ground by Minnesota's Ifeadi Odenigbo as he threw the ball away.

Patterson joined Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington as the only players with eight kick returns for touchdowns when he ran back the opening kickoff of the second half to give Chicago a 13-7 lead. It was the longest kickoff return in franchise history, surpassing Gale Sayers' 103-yarder against Pittsburgh on Sept. 17, 1967.

Still, the Bears lost their fourth in a row, matching their longest skid since coach Matt Nagy was hired in 2018.

Cousins completed 25 of 36 passes. He threw two touchdowns to Thielen, who made a one-handed grab on a first-quarter score.