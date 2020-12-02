120320-spt-broncos

Lock praised Hinton for stepping in on very little notice and making his NFL debut at the league's toughest position — against the NFC's top team, no less.

"Gosh, he had to go out there, not take a rep at quarterback, play against one of the best defenses in the league. What else can you ask this guy to do?" Lock said. "I mean, he went out and he played his butt off."

Lock said he was sitting in his vehicle Monday awaiting results of his rapid COVID-19 test when he saw Hinton and told him, "It takes a lot of guts and a lot of heart to go out there and do what you did in the circumstances you did."

Fangio said he was disappointed the events of last weekend "overshadows all the good work everybody has done here, starting with the players" to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

"That part bugs me a little bit, but hey, it is what it is," Fangio said. "We had that mistake with the quarterbacks and we have to own it."

Team president Joe Ellis, who battled the coronavirus last month, met with Fangio and general manager John Elway on Monday and said, "While it's easy to point fingers, all of us must take responsibility and work together to prevent it from happening again."

NOTES: DC Ed Donatell is back part time after COVID-19 sidelined him all last month. ... Fangio said Von Miller hasn't been cleared medically to return to practice. Miller has made it his goal to play this season after a freak ankle injury six days before the opener. ... The Broncos claimed S Will Parks off waivers from Philadelphia, activated DE Shelby Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed CB Bryce Callahan (foot) on IR. Callahan started all 10 games this season after missing all of 2019 with a foot injury.

