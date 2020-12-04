120520-spt-top25

MILWAUKEE — Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer as Marquette knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on Friday night.
Marquette's D.J. Carton was just inside the 3-point arc when he drew a foul from Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice with nine-tenths of a second left. Carton made the first free throw and his second attempt bounced off the rim.
Lewis got into the paint and tapped the ball with his right hand. The freshman's shot hit the front of the rim and went off the backboard before falling through the basket as his teammates mobbed him.
Marquette (3-1) earned its first victory over a top-5 team since beating No. 1 Villanova 74-72 on Jan. 24, 2017. The Golden Eagles also snapped Wisconsin's 11-game winning streak, which began late last season.
Trice led Wisconsin (3-1) with 17 points, while Jonathan Davis scored 12 and Nate Reuvers added 11.
NO. 6 DUKE 76, BELLARMINE 54: Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and made six of Duke's 13 3-pointers, and the Blue Devils used a 19-2 run in the second half to cruise past Bellarmine.
Bellarmine (0-1) overcame a 1-of-9 shooting start to get within 28-25 late in the first half before Duke (2-1) closed with a 7-0 run, retaking a double-digit lead it never lost.
NO. 8 MICHIGAN STATE 83, DETROIT MERCY 76: Rocket Watts scored a career-high 23 points and Michigan State started out flat against Detroit Mercy but avoided a huge upset.
The Spartans (4-0) were coming off a road win over No. 6 Duke earlier this week.
Detroit Mercy was led by Antoine Davis, who scored 24 points on 10-of-26 shooting. Matt Johnson scored a career-high 20 points.
NO. 9 CREIGHTON 93, KENNESAW STATE 58: Marcus Zegarowski and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 14 points apiece to lead Creighton past Kennesaw State.
Creighton coach Greg McDermott went nine deep into his bench in the first half and 13 of his players got minutes in a game in which the Bluejays (3-0) led by as many as 43 points.
Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot freshman reserve, went 7 for 8 from the floor while the Bluejays were on an early 23-4 run. He had six rebounds, blocked two shots and had a steal in his 15 minutes.
NO. 15 VIRGINIA 71, KENT STATE 64, OT: Sam Hauser scored six of his 18 points in overtime and Virginia outlasted Kent State.
Hauser scored the first five points of the extra period as the Cavaliers kept the Golden Flashes from scoring until the final minute. Jay Huff also finished with 18 points and had 11 rebounds for Virginia (3-1), which was upset by San Francisco in its second game this season.
Mike Nuga scored 20 points, Danny Pippen had 13 and Justyn Hamilton had 12 for Kent State (1-1).
NO. 17 TEXAS TECH 80, TROY 46: Mac McClung scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half for Texas Tech, which led big early in a replacement game for both teams.
The Red Raiders (3-1) were supposed to play St. John's this week before the New York City school balked at making the trip to Texas as coronavirus infections surge. The Trojans (1-2) couldn't go to Wake Forest because of COVID-19 issues for the Demon Deacons.
Kyler Edwards had 14 points and four assists and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 13 points as Texas Tech. Kam Woods had 13 points as the only double-figure scorer for Troy.
In other games
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 88, BRADLEY 84: Noah Freidel had 24 points to lead the Jackrabbits to the road win over the Braves.
Freidel made 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.
Baylor Scheierman had 14 points and 12 rebounds for South Dakota State (3-2). Alex Arians added 14 points and Douglas Wilson had 13 points and five assists.
Elijah Childs had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (3-2).
