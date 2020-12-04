120520-spt-top25

NO. 8 MICHIGAN STATE 83, DETROIT MERCY 76: Rocket Watts scored a career-high 23 points and Michigan State started out flat against Detroit Mercy but avoided a huge upset.

The Spartans (4-0) were coming off a road win over No. 6 Duke earlier this week.

Detroit Mercy was led by Antoine Davis, who scored 24 points on 10-of-26 shooting. Matt Johnson scored a career-high 20 points.

NO. 9 CREIGHTON 93, KENNESAW STATE 58: Marcus Zegarowski and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 14 points apiece to lead Creighton past Kennesaw State.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott went nine deep into his bench in the first half and 13 of his players got minutes in a game in which the Bluejays (3-0) led by as many as 43 points.

Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot freshman reserve, went 7 for 8 from the floor while the Bluejays were on an early 23-4 run. He had six rebounds, blocked two shots and had a steal in his 15 minutes.

NO. 15 VIRGINIA 71, KENT STATE 64, OT: Sam Hauser scored six of his 18 points in overtime and Virginia outlasted Kent State.