120820-spt-broncos

He seemed a little less regretful a day later, however, when he pointed out how bad the Broncos have been on third-and-short and fourth-and-short all season, and reiterated that the defense was going to have to stop Mahomes no matter what.

"We had to come up with a stop at some point in that game regardless of what we chose to do on fourth down," Fangio said. "So, that was the time I chose for us to go get that stop, and unfortunately we held them to a field goal but it burned too much time."

After losing to Kansas City by 24, 20 and 27 points in their previous three games, losing by six showed a measure of progress.

"In my heart and in my mind, you close the gap when you beat them," Lock said. "There are no feel-good losses in this league, ever. We did play them closer than we have before, but what does that get you? Nothing. It gets you an upset locker room. It gets you to a sad flight home.

"But we'll learn from it and keep getting better and keep focusing on these little things that sometimes bite us in the butt."

Adding to their indignity was Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce giving props to the wrong opponent in his post-game interview on NBC when he said, "Hats off to the Raiders."

WHAT'S WORKING