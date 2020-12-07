120920-spt-rodeo

After a solid sixth place run in his first-ever steer wrestling run out of a National Finals Rodeo yellow chute, Jace Melvin struggled in his next three trips finishing out of the money each time. Despite breaking the barrier on two occasions, the 28-year-old, Ft. Pierre cowboy remained determined to stay aggressive.
The strategy paid off on Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas as Melvin earned a share of first-place money with event leader and seven-time NFR qualifier Matt Reeves, catching and tipping his steer in 3.9 seconds.
“These other 14 guys are so good and the steers are so good that you can’t not be aggressive,” Melvin said minutes later. “The third night I got the barrier and that was definitely on me, and last night I got the barrier and didn’t feel like the steer ran like he normally does, so I felt like I took the right approach but it didn’t work. Tonight, I had a great steer tonight, they won on him the first night out, and I knew that I had a great chance to win. So, I went out to stay aggressive and go win some and it kind of all worked out.”
Steer wrestling world standings leader Stetson Jorgensen (Blackfoot, ID) finished out of the money on Monday but retained the top spot in the standings.
Another South Dakotan, by way of Australia, bareback rider Jamie Howlett who now calls Rapid City home, picked up his first paycheck of the 2020 NFR placing sixth with an 86-point ride.
Defending champion Clayton Biglow was the big man out in bareback on Monday, lighting up the scoreboard with an 89-point ride aboard Pickett Pro Rodeo Company’s 2020 bareback horse of the year, Top Flight.
The bareback event has thus far seen a battle between a couple of multiple gold buckle winners as event leader Tim O’Connell, a three-time winner and current No. 1 duals with four-time winner Kaycee Feild. After going one and two respectively on Sunday night, the duo went four and five on Monday to remain atop the world standings leaderboard.
South Dakota bronc riders Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte) and Cole Elshere (Faith) continue to slide down the world standings leaderboard and have fallen out of contention. Fourth and sixth respectively coming into the NFR, Garrett put together a solid effort on Monday, an 83-point ride though did not cash and is now seventh in the gold buckle chase. Elshere, meanwhile, failed to cover his bucking horse for the fifth night in a row and has fallen to 12th.
Event leader Wyatt Casper, who has had a huge lead in saddle bronc since winning the The American rodeo down the road at AT&T Stadium in the spring, padded that lead on Monday with a 90.5 winning ride aboard a South Dakota bred horse Onion Ring out of the Korkow Rodeo string (Pierre).
Sturgis team roper Levi Lord (heeler) and partner Nelson Wyatt (Clayton, AL) took a hit on Monday as Lord missed his heeling shot posting resulting in a no-time.
Despite the miss, Lord, seventh in world standings, nonetheless remains alive in the average, currently holding a share of sixth place as only two teams have posted times in all five rounds. Two-time world champion header Clay Smith (Broken Bow, OK) and three-time gold buckle winner Jade Corkill (Fallon, NV) won Monday’s round with a very quick 3.6 run, the fastest of the rodeo at the midway point.
In barrel racing, the gold buckle chase has come down to a faceoff between a couple of two-time champions, Hailey Kinsel (2018-19) and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi (2007, 2009). The duo went at it again on Monday with Kinsel emerging victorious, stopping the clock in the fast time in the rodeo, a blazing 16.92-seconds to win the round while Pozzi Tonozzi placed third (17.35).
The two South Dakota ladies weren’t so fortunate. A night after picking up her third cash of the rodeo on Sunday following a winning performance on Saturday, Oelrichs’ Lisa Lockhart fell victim to tipped barrels on Monday, tipping two on her spin through the cloverleaf.
Fellow South Dakotan, Jessica Routier (Buffalo), who picked up a third-place check on Sunday, failed to place as well, though her 17.56 effort left her fourth in the all-important average race.
Other winners in Monday’s fifth round included Hunter Herrin (Apache, OK), in tie down roping with a 7.4-second run, and Ty Wallace in bull riding, a 91.5-point ride on Rafter G Rodeo’s Freddie Fender.
