120920-spt-rodeo

After a solid sixth place run in his first-ever steer wrestling run out of a National Finals Rodeo yellow chute, Jace Melvin struggled in his next three trips finishing out of the money each time. Despite breaking the barrier on two occasions, the 28-year-old, Ft. Pierre cowboy remained determined to stay aggressive.

“These other 14 guys are so good and the steers are so good that you can’t not be aggressive,” Melvin said minutes later. “The third night I got the barrier and that was definitely on me, and last night I got the barrier and didn’t feel like the steer ran like he normally does, so I felt like I took the right approach but it didn’t work. Tonight, I had a great steer tonight, they won on him the first night out, and I knew that I had a great chance to win. So, I went out to stay aggressive and go win some and it kind of all worked out.”